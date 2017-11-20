Army Abducts A Teenage Boy Near Hebron

10:47 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, Surif town, northwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and abducted a teenage boy from his home.

Media sources in Surif said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Nasser Ghneimat, 16, after storming his family’s home and violently searching it.

The soldiers handcuffed and blindfolded the abducted teen, and took him to an unknown destination.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted, overnight and on Tuesday at dawn, nine Palestinians, including two young women, and took them to many and interrogation centers.