Army Abducts Five Palestinians In Tulkarem

8:45 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded and ransacked, on Wednesday at dawn, many homes in the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, and abducted five Palestinians.

The Tulkarem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said a large military force invaded Tulkarem refugee camp, and abducted Abdul-Nasser Tweir.

It added that the soldiers invaded Nur Shams refugee camp, and abducted Hasan Rayeq Abu Sari.

The soldiers also abducted Yousef al-Basha and Maâ€™moun Sabarini, from Thannaba area, east of Tulkarem, and Abdul-Majid Jouda, from Tulkarem city.