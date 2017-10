Army Abducts Five Palestinians In Tulkarem

8:45 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded and ransacked, on Wednesday at dawn, many homes in the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, and abducted five Palestinians.

The Tulkarem office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said a large military force invaded Tulkarem refugee camp, and abducted Abdul-Nasser Tweir.

It added that the soldiers invaded Nur Shams refugee camp, and abducted Hasan Rayeq Abu Sari.

The soldiers also abducted Yousef al-Basha and Ma’moun Sabarini, from Thannaba area, east of Tulkarem, and Abdul-Majid Jouda, from Tulkarem city.