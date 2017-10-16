Army Abducts Six Palestinians In Bethlehem, Jerusalem And Jenin

Updated: Israeli soldiers abducted, on Saturday evening and Sunday at dawn, six Palestinians in the West Bank governorates of Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Jenin, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Bethlehem office of the PPS has reported that dozens of soldiers invaded the Deheishe refugee camp, south of the city, at dawn Sunday, searched homes and abducted Ibrahim Hasan Abed-Rabbo, 22, and Mohammad Rezeq Hammash, 21.

On Saturday evening, the soldiers abducted Hanadi al-Halawani, as she was leaving Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied Jerusalem.

It is worth mentioning that she was abducted more than a month ago, and received an order banning her from entering the mosque before she was released later; today was the first time she enters the holy site after the order’s expiration.

Also on Saturday evening, the soldiers abducted Dr. Raed Fathi and Dr. Mousa al-Baseet, while their were walking out of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Also on Saturday evening, the soldiers abducted Omar Adnan Hamarsha, 26, from Yaâ€™bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, after stopping him at a military roadblock while he was returning home from work in Jenin.