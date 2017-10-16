Army Abducts One Palestinian In Hebron

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, Beit â€˜Awwa town, southwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched many homes and abducted a young man, in addition to confiscating a large sum of cash.

Media sources in the town said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Yasser Masalma, after invading his home and searching it, along with many other homes.

They added that the soldiers also illegally confiscated 80.000 Israeli Shekels from the home of Mahmoud Masalma, after invading it.

In related news, Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted ten Â Palestinians in the West Bank governorates of Bethlehem and Jenin.

