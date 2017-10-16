Army Abducts Seven Palestinians In Jenin

10:46 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the towns of Jabaâ€™, Qabatia, and Zababda, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched many homes and abducted seven Palestinians.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Lutfi Taher Malaysha, 28, Khattab Mohammad Ghannam, 20, Moâ€™in Nasser â€˜Alawna, 20, Morad Saâ€™id Fashafsha, 29, Ahmad Salim Salata, 60, and Bilal Ahmad Abu ar-Rob, 26, from Jabaâ€™ and Qabatia.

The soldiers also invaded the town of Zababda, south of Jenin, and abducted a young man, identified as Mahdi Sharqawi.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded dozens of Palestinian homes, in the al-Isawiya town, in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, searched them and abducted at least six Palestinians before moving them to a number of detention and interrogation centers in the city.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers invaded the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, and abducted five Palestinians.