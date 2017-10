Army Abducts Seven Palestinians In Jenin

10:46 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the towns of Jaba’, Qabatia, and Zababda, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched many homes and abducted seven Palestinians.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Lutfi Taher Malaysha, 28, Khattab Mohammad Ghannam, 20, Mo’in Nasser ‘Alawna, 20, Morad Sa’id Fashafsha, 29, Ahmad Salim Salata, 60, and Bilal Ahmad Abu ar-Rob, 26, from Jaba’ and Qabatia.

The soldiers also invaded the town of Zababda, south of Jenin, and abducted a young man, identified as Mahdi Sharqawi.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded dozens of Palestinian homes, in the al-Isawiya town, in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, searched them and abducted at least six Palestinians before moving them to a number of detention and interrogation centers in the city.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers invaded the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, and abducted five Palestinians.