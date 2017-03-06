Army Abducts Several Palestinians, Including Father And Teenage Daughter, In Jerusalem

Update: The soldiers released Hiba al-Froukh, 15, and placed her father in solitary confinement, under interrogation, in al-Maskobiyya interrogation center in Jerusalem.

The father, Mohammad al-Froukh, also received an order preventing him from meeting with his lawyer for two days. His daughter was released with any conditions or bail.

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday evening, a Palestinian father and his teenage daughter, in Silwan town, in addition to abducting several workers in Sheikh Jarrah and breaking into stores in the Old City, in occupied East Jerusalem.

The soldiers invaded Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, abducted Mohammad Fahmi al-Froukh, and his daughter, Hiba, 15, and took them to an interrogation facility in the city.

The abductions took place after the soldiers invaded the neighborhoods of Ein al-Louza, Batn al-Hawa and Beâ€™er Ayyoub, and clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles at their vehicles.

In addition, the soldiers invaded a coffee shop in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in the center of Jerusalem, and abducted several Palestinian workers, reportedly for entering Jerusalem without permits.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked many stores in the Old City of Jerusalem, while looking for a young Palestinian man.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded al-Waad Street, Saâ€™diyya neighborhood and Bab Hitta area, and withdrew later without conducting any arrests.