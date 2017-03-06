Army Abducts Six Palestinians In Bethlehem

9:59 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn six Palestinians, including five teenagers, and summoned one Palestinian, after invading their homes and ransacking them, in different parts of Bethlehem governorate, in the occupied West Bank.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Mousa Mohammad al-‘amour, 17, and Odai Ezzat al-‘Amour, 17, from Teqoua’ town, east of Bethlehem.

It added that the soldiers abducted Ibrahim Khaled Hamamra, 17, and Mohammad Raouf Abu Yabes, 18, from Husan town, west of Bethlehem.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Abdul-Hadi Akram Manna’, 20, from Deheishe refugee camp, in and Laith Samir Deeriyya, 17, from Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem.

In addition, the soldiers summoned Mo’taz Yousef Deeriyya, 35, from Beit Fajjar, for interrogation in Etzion military base and security center, south of Bethlehem.