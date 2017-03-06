Army Abducts Six Palestinians In Jerusalem

12:00 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Tuesday, six young Palestinian men in several areas of occupied East Jerusalem, and moved them to detention and interrogation centers in the city.

The soldiers invaded homes in Jerusalemâ€™s Old City, interrogated many Palestinians, and abducted three young men, identified as Jihad Nasser Qous, Abdullah Daâ€™na, and Fadi al-Metwer.

In related news, the soldiers summoned for interrogation one of the Al-Aqsa Mosque guards, identified as Hamza Sharabati, and abducted him shortly after he headed to a local police center.

The soldiers also invaded Abu Dis town, southeast of Jerusalem, and abducted Rabeaâ€™ Rezeq Rabeaâ€™, 50, after breaking into his home and searching it.

In addition, soldiers stationed near the Council Gate, leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, abducted Adnan Abu Sbeih, who works as a fireman in the mosque complex.

Furthermore, many Palestinians suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, on Wednesday morning, after Israeli soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday at dawn, the soldiers abducted seven Palestinians, including a journalist, from the West Bank governorates of Jenin, Tulkarem, Nablus and Tubas.

In addition, the soldiers fired dozens of live rounds at homes and farmlands, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli military said its soldiers have detained twelve Palestinians overnight; four in Nablus, three in Qalqilia, three in Hebron, and two in Abu Dis near Jerusalem.

The army added that one of its soldiers was mildly injured after Palestinian youngster hurled stones at military jeeps invading Jenin.