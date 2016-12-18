Army Abducts Six Palestinians In The West Bank, 100 In Five Days

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, six Palestinians, including two former political prisoners, in different parts of the occupied West Bank. The PPS said the soldiers have abducted at least 100 Palestinians in the first five days of this year.

The PPS said many army vehicles invaded Tubas district, before storming and searching many homes, and abducted three Palestinians, including two former political prisoners.

It identified the abducted Palestinians as former political prisoner Mosâ€™ab Siyaj and Bilal Sawafta, in addition to Rami Sharayda.

In the Hebron district, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers also invaded and searched homes, and abducted two Palestinians; one of them identified as Nahed Anati, while the second, who remained unidentified until the time of this report, was taken prisoner from his home in Doura city.

The PPS office in Qalqilia, in the northern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers also searched homes and abducted Osama Abdul-Razeq Amer, from Kufur Qaddoum town.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers searched several homes and abducted a young man, identified as Aref Mohammad Saleh, 22.

The PPS stated that the soldiers have abducted at least 100 Palestinians, including three women and eighteen children, in different parts of the West Bank, in the first five days of this year.