Army Abducts Three Palestinians From Jenin And Hebron, Injure One

10:38 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Tuesday, one Palestinian near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and two others from the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron. On Monday evening, the soldiers shot and injured a Palestinian driver near Hebron.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers invaded Jilqamous village, east of Jenin, and abducted Moteaâ€™ Jamil al-Hajj, after storming his home and violently searching it.

Furthermore, the soldiers installed a roadblock on the Jenin-Nablus road, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

The army also installed a military roadblock, near the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and abducted Ahmad Yousef al-Hroub, 22, from Deir Samit town, southwest of Hebron.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Yatta town, south of Hebron, searched homes and abducted Haitham Jamil Awad, 28.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, broke into and ransacked the homes of two former political prisoners, identified as Jalal Ahmad Breigheeth, and Jalal Qassem ae-Raâ€™ey.

The army also installed roadblocks on main roads leading to many towns, villages and refugee camps, in Hebron governorate, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many residents while inspecting their ID cards.

On Monday evening, the soldiers shot and injured a Palestinian man after opening fire at his car on the road between al-Karmel and Maâ€™on villages, in Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron.

It remains unknown why the soldiers targeted the Palestinian car; the soldiers conducted searches in surrounding farmlands and areas, but were unable to locate him. The soldiers then closed all minor, and unpaved roads in the area, after surrounding it.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted, overnight until dawn hours Tuesday, seven Palestinians, including five children and one woman, from their homes, in several parts of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday morning, the soldiers, accompanied by a military bulldozers, invaded Shu’fat refugee camp, northeast of Jerusalem, raising fears among the Palestinians of possible demolitions.