Army Abducts Three Palestinians In Hebron And Jerusalem, Injures Several Others

11:25 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, two Palestinians, including a child, in Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and injured several others, in addition to abducting one child in Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

Media sources in Beit Ummar said many army jeeps invaded several areas in the town, before the soldiers broke into and searched many homes, and abducted Amir Mohammad Zaâ€™aqeeq, 20, and Ahmad Yousef â€˜Alqam, 15.

The soldiers also destroyed a computer, owned by Jihad Yousef Alqam, during violent searches of his home, in Beit Ummar.

Many youngsters hurled stones at the invading army jeeps, while the soldiers fired gas bombs at them, and at a few homes, causing many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted a child identified as Ahmad Abu Zneid, 14, from his home, in Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, in the center of occupied East Jerusalem.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers invaded an UNRWA school several times overnight, in addition to the western entrance of the refugee camp, and fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades at local youngsters, who hurled stones at the military jeeps.

