Army Abducts Two Children In Beit Ummar

12:30 AM

Several Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Friday evening, Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, before the soldiers abducted two children.

Media activist, Mohammad Awad, said the soldiers abducted Baha’ Raed Moqbel, 16, and Odai Bassam Za’aqeeq, 15, and took them to Karmie Tzur illegal colony, built on Palestinian lands south of Beit Ummar.

In related news, a number of extremist Israeli colonists chased a Palestinian child, and hurled stones at a home, in Wad al-Hasseen area, close to Keryat Arba’ illegal colony, in Hebron city.