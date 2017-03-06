Army Abducts Two, Injures Several Others, In Bethlehem

12:25 AM

Many Palestinian and international peace activists held, on Wednesday afternoon, a nonviolent protest, north of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, demanding Israel to lift its siege on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and to remove the electronic gates, before the soldiers assaulted them and abducted one Palestinian and one international peace activist.

The protesters carried a replica of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and marched from the main Jerusalem-Hebron road until the northern entrance of Bethlehem, where the soldiers started firing gas bombs and concussion grenades on them, causing many injuries.

The soldiers then attacked the nonviolent protesters, and abducted a Palestinian and an international peace activist.