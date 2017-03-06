Army Abducts Two Palestinians In Jerusalem

10:43 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the towns of al-â€˜Eesawiyya, Hizma and Silwan, in occupied East Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted two Palestinians.

The soldiers invaded and searched homes in â€˜Obeid neighborhood, in the al-Eesawiyya town, in the center of Jerusalem, and interrogated several Palestinians, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said.

The PPS added that the soldiers also invaded homes in Hizma town, northeast of Jerusalem, and abducted Kifah Saleh Khatib.

In addition, the army invaded Wadi ar-Rababa neighborhood, in Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and abducted Luay Sami Rajabi, 22, while he was walking in the neighborhood.

The soldiers also installed roadblocks at the main entrances of Silwan and al-â€˜Eesawiyya, before stopping and searching dozens of residents and cars.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted six Palestinians, including four in of the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, summoned one Palestinian for interrogation and confiscated large sums of cash.

