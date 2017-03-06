Several Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Monday at dawn, the village of Sanour, west of Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, searched homes and abducted two Palestinians.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers conducted violent searches of homes, interrogated many Palestinians and abducted two.

The PPS said the abducted Palestinians have been identified as Ahmad Nayef â€˜Ayasa, 25, and Mohammad Khaled â€˜Ayasa, 23.

In related news, the army invaded several Palestinian homes, in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, violently searched them and abducted two Palestinians , in addition to confiscating machines from a lathe workshop.