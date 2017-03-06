Israeli Soldiers Injure A Child In Kufur Qaddoum

September 2, 2017 2:52 AM IMEMC News Israeli attacks, News Report, Qalqilia, West Bank 0
02 Sep
2:52 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, Friday, the town of Kufur Qaddoum, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and attacked the weekly procession against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, wounding one child.

The Popular Committee against the Wall said the soldiers used excessive force against the protesters, leading to clashes.

Many youngsters hurled stones at the army jeeps, while the soldiers fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

Medical sources said one child, 14 years of age, was shot in the abdomen, and was moved to a hospital in Qalqilia.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News

Related Articles

Toys Seized from Hebron Town

Relations Between Israel and Jordan Frozen as Re-entry of Israeli Ambassador Refused

UN Chief Says Gaza Siege Must Be Lifted

Peace Now: “Official Status Granted to Hebron Settlers by the Civil Administration”