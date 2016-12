Army Injures A Palestinian In Gaza

5:26 AM

Israeli soldiers shot, on Friday evening, a young Palestinian man in the Sheja’eyya neighborhood, east if Gaza city, medical sources said.

The sources stated that the soldiers, stationed at the “Nahal Oz” military base across the border fence, east of Gaza, fired many live rounds at protesters, in Palestinian lands.

They added that a young man was shot with a live round in his leg, and described his injury as moderate. Â