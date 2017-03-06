Army Injures And Abducts Two Palestinians In Bethlehem

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and abducted two young Palestinian men, after shooting them.

Media sources said the soldiers fired dozens of live rounds during the invaded, and abducted Abdul-Aziz Ahmad Arafa and Raed As’ad Salhi, after shooting and injuring them.

The Israeli army said one of its soldiers was injured during the invasion, after exchanging fire with Palestinian fighters.

The army added that the wounded soldier was moved to a hospital, and that it is investigating the incident.