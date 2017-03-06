Army Injures Several Palestinians In Beit Ummar

July 23, 2017 11:25 PM IMEMC News Hebron, Israeli attacks, News Report, West Bank 0
23 Jul
11:25 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday evening, Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, clashed with local youths, and caused many Palestinians to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

The soldiers invaded ‘Aseeda area, and attacked nonviolent Palestinian protesters, marching in solidarity with the Al-Aqsa Mosque amidst escalating Israeli violations.

The army then fired dozens of gas bombs, causing many Palestinians to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

In related news, the soldiers closed Huwwara military roadblock, south of Nablus, without providing any explanation, forcing the Palestinians to take longer alternative roads.

On Sunday evening, the soldiers shot two Palestinians with live fire, during clashes near the Annexation Wall in Jayyous town, east of Qalqilia, and at the al-Hamra roadblock, in the West Bank’s Northern plains, and injured seventeen others with rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.

