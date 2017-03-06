Army Seriously Injures A Young Man In Hizma

11:23 PM

Israeli soldiers shot and seriously injured, on Monday evening, a young Palestinian man with a live round to the head, during clashes that took place after the army invaded Hizma town, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the young man, 26 years of age, was moved to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, and was instantly moved to the surgery ward.

The young man is currently at the Intensive Care Unit, and is still in a life-threatening condition.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Nidal Mansour, 21, from al-Farâ€™a refugee camp, south of Tubas, in the northeastern West Bank, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock, near al-Bathan Valley, northeast of Nablus, in northern West Bank.

