Bennett to Demand Cutting Ties with Palestinian Authority

5:06 AM

Right-wing Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennet will demand, during a government on Sunday, to cut relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA), in light of the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fateh, Israeli Channel 2 reported

Bennet will demand the cancellation of all agreements signed with the PA, including the abolition of the construction of a new residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Ramallah, and the establishment of industrial zone in Tarqumia.

He said, according to the PNN, that Israel cannot accept the reconciliation agreement between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

He added, in a statement, “From now on, any cooperation between Israel and Abbas is cooperation with Hamas. We must make this clear, because there will be new international pressure on Israel to renew negotiations with the PA following the agreement.”