Child Seriously Injured After Being Rammed By A Settler’s Car In Hebron

3:05 AM

Palestinian medical sources have reported, Friday, that a child was seriously injured after being rammed by a speeding car, driven by an Israeli colonist near Keryat Arba’ illegal colony, in Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The sources stated that the child, identified as Samira ‘Ala al-Ja’bari, only six years of age, suffered various wounds, especially in the head, and was rushed to Hadassah Israeli medical center, in Jerusalem.

In related news, Israeli soldiers invaded Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, and broke into a tent and a cave, owned by Nasser Nawaj’a, and his family, causing excessive damage to furniture and spilled food supplies.

Furthermore, colonists of the Susiya nearby illegal colony, hurled stones at Palestinian homes owned by members of al-Hathaleen family.