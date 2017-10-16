Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli Forces in Hebron

Dozens of Palestinians were suffocated with tear gas, during clashes with Israeli forces, in the southern part of Hebron, occupied West Bank.

Al Ray reports that, according to security sources, dozens of citizens inhaled poison gas during clashes between Palestinian citizens and Israeli soldiers in the area of Al-Ksara, in the southern part of the city.

The soldiers fired dozens of tear gas bombs at houses, including the Â house of Palestinian citizen Jehad al-Rajbi, directly; members of his family were taken to al-Mohtaseb hospital for treatment.