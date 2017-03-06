Concern over Damage to Al-Aqsa Historical Documents

3:27 AM

Israeli security forces have caused great damage to historical documents at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the two weeks of crisis over the Muslim holy site, officials say.

Head of the Manuscripts Department at Al-Aqsa, Radwan Amro, said in a statement that “the occupation authorities have caused huge and extensive destruction to the libraries and facilities at Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the manuscripts section”, WAFA reported, according to PNN.

Amro further stated that specialized committees are continuing to assess and survey the damage, and will provide the official bodies with all the results once they are completed.

There has been great concern about Israeli theft of important documents from Al-Aqsa departments concerning property and Muslim endowment in Jerusalem, because of the lack of Waqf officials at the mosque.

Waqf officials are the ones in charge of the Al-Aqsa compound. They, alongside any Palestinians, have been prohibited to enter the compound for the past two weeks, due to the events that took place on July 14, where two police guards were shot dead.

However, Waqf media official, Firas Dibs, denied the rumors about theft of manuscripts and documents from the mosque.

Dibs said in a statement that Waqf technical committee has just started its survey of the mosque and it will take a while before it can presents its final conclusion.