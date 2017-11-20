Demonstrations Suppressed in Hebron and Ramallah Districts

Clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians in a village located in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron, after Israeli forces suppressed a protest in the area.

Palestinians in the village of Khirbet Qalqas took to the streets to stage a demonstration, after Friday prayers, according to Ma’an.

The villagers had performed prayers in the street, at the entrance of the village that has been closed off by Israeli forces for 18 years, in protest of the closure.



Clashes reportedly erupted shortly after, with locals adding that Israeli soldiers briefly detained a cameraman for Palestine TV.

Also on Friday, soldiers suppressed a weekly march in Nilin village, west of Ramallah, causing a number of Palestinians to suffocate, said an activist.

Mohammad Amireh, a local anti-settlement activist, said that Palestinians performed Friday prayers in their olive groves, south of the village, expressing their condemnation of the killing of a Palestinian farmer by Israeli Jewish settlers in Nablus-district village of Qusra.

Protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans condemning the killing and stressing the importance of resisting Israeli occupation.

Israeli forces deployed in the area, he added, fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters at protestors, causing several to suffer from excessive tear gas inhalation.

Israeli Jewish settlers, Thursday, trespassed on the field of Mahmoud Odeh, 48, near Qusra before shooting him dead and injuring Fayez Hasan, 47, in the leg,WAFA further reports.

Nilin is one of the most active Palestinian villages in terms of organizing weekly Friday peaceful marches against the Israeli policies of land grab, settlement and wall construction, as residents have often been met with tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets and concussion bombs from Israeli forces.

(Photo: archive image.)

