Dozens Participate In The Weekly Protest In Niâ€™lin

6:01 PM

Dozens of Palestinian, Israeli and international peace activists participated, Friday, in the weekly nonviolent protest against the Annexation Wall and colonies, in Niâ€™lin village, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The protest this week also commemorated the late George Habash, the former secretary-general of the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The protesters marched toward the Palestinian orchards while carrying flags and chanting against the ongoing Israeli occupation and violations.

The soldiers attacked the protesters, when they reached close to the Annexation Wall, separating the villagers from their lands; there have been no reports of arrests or injuries.