Eight Israeli Soldiers Commit Suicide Within 3 Months

7:51 PM

The number of suicide cases among the Israeli army soldiers is “constantly” mounting, Hebrew reports have revealed, according to Days of Palestine.

Israel’s 0404 reported, today, that an Israeli soldier at the Hatzor military base, located at the southern area of the Palestinian occupied territories, committed suicide last night, as she fired a bullet at her head.

The incident is one of series of suicide cases that have been monitored over the past two and a half months, during which seven soldiers committed suicide.

Israeli police are currently investigating the cases, the Israeli website noted.

Spokesperson of the Israeli occupation army has recently said that the last three years have witnessed an increase in the number of suicide cases among the Israeli soldiers.

In 2016, some 15 Israeli soldiers committed suicide over the course of the year, according to The Times of Israel.

A number of soldiers have also reportedly suffered from mental disorder and bed-wetting episodes after carrying crimes in Gaza.

