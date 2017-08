Extremist Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Citrus Orchard

Israeli settlers, on Tuesday, torched a large area of land planted with citrus trees near the village of Aqraba, to the south of Nablus in the West Bank, according to a local source.

Yousef Deriyeh, who monitors settlement activities in the area, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Itamar settlement torched hundreds of dunams of land destroying trees and other crops.

Villagers and Palestinian fire crews are working around the clock to put off the fire, he said.

