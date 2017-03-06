Gaza Power Plant Up and Running Again as Siege Continues

5:58 PM

The Natural Resources Authority in Gaza has announced that the second generator at the main power plant resumed its work on Thursday morning, after the resumption of pumping Egyptian fuel.

The spokesperson of the plant told Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency that, “The recent perplexity over electricity distribution schedules was due to the lack of the Egyptian fuel for about a week, which led to the work of only one generator in the station.”



He confirmed that resumption of pumping Egyptian fuel to the plant last night, and operating the second generator at the station will support the distribution programs gradually.



He pointed out that the operation of additional generators in the station depends on the arrival of larger quantities of fuel.



In recent weeks, the power deficit in Gaza reached 500 megawatts while electricity needs of Gaza strip still rise to 600 megawatts.



The sector has been suffering from an electricity crisis for months because of the re-imposition of the “Balu” tax on the fuel of the sole plant in the enclave by the National Reconciliation Government, as well to the continued disruption of the Egyptian lines, which were contributing relatively to the amelioration of the electricity schedule.