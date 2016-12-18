Illegal Israeli Colonizers Attack Shepherds In Northern Plains

February 4, 2017 6:33 AM IMEMC News Israeli attacks, Israeli Settlement, Nablus, News Report, West Bank 0
04 Feb
6:33 AM

On Saturday evening, several extremist Israeli colonists, living in outposts illegally established on Palestinian lands in the West Bankâ€™s Northern Plains, attacked Palestinian Shepherds, and forced them out of grazing lands.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency quoted Aref Daraghma, an expert in Israeli settlements’ file and violations, stating that the colonists attacked many shepherds, and chased them out of Palestinian grazing lands.

Daraghma added that the attack was part of repeated violations that escalated, several months ago, after the colonists installed tents, creating illegal colonist outposts, in Khirbit Mzoqah and Khallet Ahmad areas.

He stated that the colonists have since then frequently chased the Palestinian shepherd, and assaulted many of them, to gain control over the area.

