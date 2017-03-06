Including Father And His Two Sons, Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, broke into and searched homes, and abducted seven Palestinians, including a father and two of his sons, the Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported.

The PPS said the soldiers invaded Bethlehem city, before searching and ransacking homes, and abducted Anwar Abdul-Hamid ‘Adawy, 60, in addition to his sons, Midhat, 26, and Ibrahim, 22.

The soldiers also invaded Husan village, west of Bethlehem, also searched homes and abducted two young men, identified as Mohammad Samih Hamamra, 22, and Mohammad Hasan Hamamra.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded homes in Abu Freiha area, in Beit Sahour city, east of Bethlehem, and abducted Ismael Hasan Obeyyat, and Mohammad Ibrahim Abu Freiha, 36.

