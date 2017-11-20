Iranian Military Base Reportedly Targeted by Israeli Forces near Damascus

9:07 AM

Israeli planes struck a military base being built by Iranian military forces, near the Syrian capital of Damascus, with surface-to-air missiles, pro-Assad news outlets reported early on Saturday morning.

The strikes were carried out from Lebanese airspace, the reports said, and hit near the city of Al-Kiswa, located some 13 kilometers south of Damascus. Loud explosions reportedly followed, according to the PNN.

Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV channel reported that Israeli planes flew over southern Lebanon.

Syria’s air-defense system fired missiles at the Israeli aircrafts, Sky News Arabia reported.

The Syrian government has yet to comment on the reports.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization affiliated with the country’s opposition, heavy explosions were heard in the Damascus area, while electricity was cut off in several parts of the city.

Israeli officials declined to comment on the reports.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that Iran is building a permanent military base in Syria, within a compound used by the Syrian military near Al-Kiswa.