Israeli Army Abducts Three Teens In Tulkarem

2:39 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening, three Palestinian teens in Tulkarem city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Tulkarem office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded an area close to a factory, west of the city, and abducted three teens who were walking nearby.

It identified the abducted Palestinians as Soheib Sami al-Jallad, 16, Hotheifa Jihad al-Jallad, 17, and Diaâ€™ Kamel Ahmad, 16.

The soldiers cuffed and blindfolded the three abducted teens, and took them to an unknown destination.