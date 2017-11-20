Israeli Army Bombards Gaza, Injures Three Palestinians

11:44 PM

The Israeli Air Force fires at least four missiles into an area, south of Gaza city, wounding three Palestinians, who were rushed to the Shifa Medical Center, west of the city. The army also fired missiles and artillery shells into several areas in the besieged coastal region.

Media sources in Gaza said one missile struck an area near the Gaza Central Car Market, southeast of Gaza city, causing extensive damage to homes and property, but did not lead to casualties.

They added that the air force also fired four missiles into an area, south of Gaza city, wounding three Palestinians, before they were rushed to the Shifa Medical, center.

The army also fired two missiles into an area, west of Khan Younis city, causing serious damage, but did not lead to casualties.

The Israeli war jets can still be heard and seen flying over various areas on the Gaza Strip, and firing flares.

Furthermore, the Israeli army fired more than five artillery shells into Palestinian farmlands, north of Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army claimed that fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, fired 10 to 12 mortar shells into an army base, close to the border with the Gaza Strip, and that the army “retaliated to the mortar fire.”

It added that its tanks and fighter jets also attacked what it described as “four Hamas lookout posts,” near Beit Hanoun.