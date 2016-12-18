Israeli Army Injures Three Palestinians Near Bethlehem

10:22 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday evening, the town of Teqouaâ€™, east of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, before shooting and injuring three young men, during clashes that took place following the invasion.

Taiseer Abu Mfarreh the director of the Local Council in Teqouaâ€™, said the clashes took place in the center of the town, and near its western entrance, after the soldiers invaded it from several directions.

He added that the soldiers fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades, wounding three Palestinians with rubber-coated steel bullets, while many others suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

The official also stated that all wounded Palestinians received treatment by local Red Crescent medics, without the need for hospitalization.