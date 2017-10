Israeli Army Jeeps Rams A Palestinian Near Qalqilia

12:46 AM

Palestinian medical sources have reported, Friday evening, that a Palestinian man was injured after an Israeli military jeep rammed his tractor as he was crossing an agricultural road, causing moderate wounds.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding army jeep struck the tractor, throwing the man, identified as Saber Hannoun, out of his agricultural tractor.

Medical sources said the Palestinian suffered moderate wounds, before local medics rushed him to Darwish Nazzal hospital, in Qalqilia.