Israeli Colonists Flood Dozens Of Palestinian Olive Trees With Sewage

11:19 AM

Israeli colonists flooded, Tuesday, dozens of Palestinian olive trees with sewage water, in Deir al-Hatab town, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Coordinator of the Israeli Rabbis for Human Rights organization in the occupied West Bank, Zakaria al-Sidda, said the colonists flooded the olive orchards near Elon Moreh illegal colony.

He added that the Palestinian owners of the olive orchards have been isolated from them, and are only allowed to reach them twice a year through special permits and coordination.

The coordinator also stated that the colonists already picked many olive trees in the area, and stole the produce, especially since they have unrestricted access to the orchards.

Although attacks carried out by extremist colonists are frequent, including uprooting and burning Palestinian lands and flooding them with wastewater, they witness a serious escalation every year during the olive harvest season.