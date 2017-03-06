Israel Delivers Eviction Orders Against Six Homes In Jerusalem

The Israeli Authorities delivered, Sunday, eviction orders targeting homes of six Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem, and informing them that they have thirty days to evacuate.

The Sheik Jarrah Local committee said that the orders were delivered on the third day of Al-Adha Muslim feast, and that the properties belong to several families, including Tarwa, Shalalda and Bader.

It added that thirty Palestinians live in the targeted properties; most of them are renters, and whenever renew their releases, they face further Israeli restrictions.

Dozens of Palestinian families have been renting homes and apartments in the western part of Sheikh Jarrah prior to Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

After the war, Israel initiated a massive campaign to control the homes and apartment buildings, and placed most of them under the so-called ” Property Law,” which granted it control over them, despite the fact the most families have official ownership papers.

In related news, Israeli officers invaded the home of Ayyoub Shamasna, also in Sheikh Jarrah, and demanded the family to leave voluntarily before September 9th.

Israel is trying to settle at least 400 Israeli families in Sheikh Jarrah within the coming five years, and in the process, plans to link Mount Scopus with Road #1 and Mea She’arim in West Jerusalem.

Last week on Tuesday, the Israeli army ordered a halt on the construction of Palestinian residential buildings in the al-‘Eesawiyya town, in Jerusalem, allegedly for being built without a permit.

Mohammad Abu al-Hummus, a member of the Follow-Up Committee in al-‘Eesawiyya, said the soldiers and City Council officials, invaded many neighborhoods, especially in the center of the town, Mahmoud neighborhood in the eastern part, and Abu Ryala neighborhood, and distributed the orders, in addition to handing demolition orders of existing properties.

He stated that the latest orders are clear indicators of the hostile policies of the City Council against the indigenous Palestinians, especially since the council itself is renting one of the buildings, now slated for demolition.

“When we demand basic rights and services, such as schools and popular centers, they start talking about licensing and just slap us with so many impossible per-conditions, and complicated procedures,” he said, “Now they want to demolish these buildings, including a center they are renting!”