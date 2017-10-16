Israeli Navy Injures A Fisherman In Northern Gaza

1:50 AM

Israeli navy ships opened fired, on Thursday evening, on Palestinian fishing boats, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, wounding one fisherman with a live round.

Eyewitnesses said the navy fired many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats in the al-Waha area, in the Sudaniyya Sea shore, northwest of Beit Lahia.

They added that the navy wounded a fisherman, 19 years of age, with a live round in his leg.

