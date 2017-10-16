Israeli navy ships opened fired, on Thursday evening, on Palestinian fishing boats, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, wounding one fisherman with a live round.
Eyewitnesses said the navy fired many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats in the al-Waha area, in the Sudaniyya Sea shore, northwest of Beit Lahia.
They added that the navy wounded a fisherman, 19 years of age, with a live round in his leg.
