Israeli Police Detains 67 Palestinian Workers

9:17 AM

The Israeli police in the Negev detained, on Sunday at dawn, 67 Palestinian workers, including 40 minors, for what the police said entering and working the country without permits, and confiscated four cars for workers in Shakiv illegal colony, built on Palestinian lands in Beit Awwa town, in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron.

The Arabs48 News Website has reported that the police received information about the Palestinian workers, and instantly went to the area, before detaining them.

It added that the workers were detained after harvesting and loading 20-24 tons of grapes, and 5-7 tons of Tomatoes into four trucks.

Palestinian workers are subject to frequent Israeli violations against them, due to repeated police invasions and searches. Many of them have work permits, but the police repeatedly tear apart.