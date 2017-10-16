Israeli Settlers Injure Civilians near Nablus

9:37 AM

A Palestinian farmer and his wife were injured on Wednesday, when a group of illegal Israeli settlers assaulted them near the village of Urif, to the south of Nablus, occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the area, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Yitzhar settlement, nearby, physically assaulted Tayseer Mahmoud Sabbah and his wife, injuring them.

He said that clashes erupted between local citizens and Israeli forces in the area, in the aftermath of the assault.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank, and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

According to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, “As the occupying force, Israel must protect the Palestinians in the West Bank. However, the Israeli authorities neglect to fulfill this responsibility and do not do enough to prevent Israeli civilians from attacking Palestinians, their property and their lands.”

“The undeclared policy of the Israeli authorities in response to these attacks is lenient and conciliatory,” stressed B’Tselem.

(Al Ray archive image)

