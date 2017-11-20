Israeli Soldiers Abduct 21 Palestinians In The West Bank

10:43 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, twenty-one Palestinians in several parts of the occupied West Bank, after the soldiers invaded and ransacked their homes, in addition to breaking into a jewelry store, causing serious damage, and illegally confiscating its belongings.

Several army jeeps invaded the center of Ramallah city, in central West Bank, before soldiers stormed many homes and stores, and abducted one Palestinian, identified as Nader Saba.

The soldiers also invaded a jewelry store, owned by members of al-Asbah family, and violently searched it, before illegally confiscating its belongings.

Also in Ramallah, the soldiers invaded Niâ€™lin village, west of the city, searched many homes, and abducted the Coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, Abdullah Abu Rahma, in addition to Adeeb Abu Rahma and Ahmad Mohammad Abu Rahma, from Bilâ€™in nearby village.

In Hebron, in southern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Naseem Atef Shalalda, 21, and Alaâ€™ Jaradat, from their homes in Saâ€™ir village, northeast of Hebron, in addition to Mohammad Sabri Masalma, Jaâ€™far Waleed Masalma and Arkan Rezeq Masalma, who were taken from their homes in Beit Awwa town, southwest of Hebron.

The soldiers also invaded many neighborhoods in Hebron city, in addition to nearby towns of ath-Thaheriyya, Yatta and Ethna, and installed roadblocks on the main roads leading to Saâ€™ir and Halhoul towns, in addition to Hebronâ€™s northern entrance, before stopped and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded homes in Jayyous town, northeast of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and abducted two young men, identified as Faraj Sami Khreisha, 21, and Ahmad Nabhan Baida, 20.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Jenin city, and al-Yamoun town, west of Jenin, in northern West Bank, and installed a roadblock on the Jenin-Jaffa road, in an area leading to many nearby villages and towns, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and inspected the ID cards of dozens of Palestinians while interrogating them.