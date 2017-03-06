Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, Silwan and the al-â€˜Eesawiyya towns, in occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted a child and a young man.
The soldiers invaded and violently searched a home in Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and abducted Amir Jawad Jaber, 14, before taking him to an interrogation center in Jerusalem.
The soldiers abducted a young man, identified as Khader Rabah Abu al-Hummus, from the al-â€˜Eesawiyya town, in the heart of Jerusalem, after stopping him at a military roadblock near the main entrance of Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.