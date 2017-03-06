Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Child Near Bethlehem

8:47 AM

Several Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Sunday at dawn, Doha town, west of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, and abducted a Palestinian child, the Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said.

The PPS stated that the soldiers invaded the home of Waleed Sabri, violently searched the property while interrogating the family, and abducted his son, Mohammad, 16.

The soldiers also drove around the town, and withdrew later, taking the child to the Etzion military base and security center, south of Bethlehem.

In related news, the soldiers invaded and searched many homes in occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted at least seventeen Palestinians.