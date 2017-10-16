Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian In Halhoul

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Saturday at dawn, one Palestinian from his home in Halhoul town, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers invaded and searched several homes in the town, especially homes owned by members of Karja family, and abducted Mohammad Nadi â€˜Aqel.

The soldiers also tightened the siege on the town, and installed roadblocks on the Hebronâ€™s northern entrance, in addition to the main road leading to Saâ€™ir town, northeast of Hebron, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

On Friday evening, the Israeli military completely surrounded and isolated Halhoul, as a collective punishment measure against the entire town, after a Palestinian boy attacked and mildly injured two colonist settlers, earlier in the day.

The Palestinian has been identified as Ezzeddin Ibrahim Karja, 17, from Halhoul; the soldiers shot him with several live rounds, causing serious wounds.

