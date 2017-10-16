Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian In Tulkarem

11:19 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, a Palestinian man from Tulkarem refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, and installed a roadblock on a main junction, before searching many cars, and interrogated dozens of young men.

The Tulkarem office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Taleb Thiab, 55, after storming his home and searching it, in Tulkarem refugee camp.

The soldiers also closed the ar-Ras town junction, south of Tulkarem, after installing a roadblock, and conducted extensive searched of persons and cars.

Eyewitnesses said many army jeeps closed the al-Kafriyyat Street, at the ar-Ras Junction, before searching cars, and interrogated many Palestinians, especially young men, while inspecting their ID cards.

The junctionâ€™s closure led to a huge traffic jam, forcing the Palestinians to wait for extended periods at the military roadblock.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli soldiers fired many live rounds into Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Beit Hannoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, forcing them to leave their lands in fear of additional military fire and escalation.