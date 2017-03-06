Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian Near Jenin

8:41 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Thursday, a young Palestinians man, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock near Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, and violently searched the home of a political prisoner in Jenin refugee camp, while interrogating the family.

Media sources said the soldiers abducted Eyad Husam Dabaya, 32, from Jenin refugee camp, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock, close to Haddad Tourism Village and Resort, near Jenin city.

In related news, several army vehicles invaded Sanour village, southwest of Jenin, and searched the home of a political prisoner, identified as Mohammad Khaled Ayasa, 23, while interrogating his family.