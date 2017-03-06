Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian Near Jenin

Israeli soldiers abducted, Tuesday, a young Palestinian man from Yaâ€™bad town, and also invaded Qabatia town, in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin.

The soldiers invaded Yaâ€™bad town, west of Jenin, and abducted a young man, identified as Mohammad Qais Amarna, after invading his home and searching it.

In addition, the soldiers invaded the Eastern Neighborhood of Qabatia town, south of Jenin, and conducted extensive military searches, in addition to invading many areas around Jenin city.

