Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Shepherd In Northern Plains

9:40 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Sunday, a Palestinian shepherd in grazing lands, in the Northern Plains of the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers attacked shepherds in the area, close to Maskiot illegal colony, and abducted one of them.

They added that the Palestinian has been identified as Mohannad Awad, and was taken to an unknown destination.

On Friday, extremist Israeli colonists attacked many shepherds, and forced them out of grazing lands, in the Northern Plains.