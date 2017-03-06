Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Young Man South Of Jenin

9:32 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Friday at dawn, a young Palestinian man from Sanour village, southwest of Jenin, after stopping him at a military roadblock, south of Jenin.

Media sources said the soldiers stopped and searched dozens of cars, at the junction between Qabatia town and Msalya village, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

The sources add the soldiers abducted Moâ€™taz Mohammad Walad Ali, 24, while he was heading back home from work, and took him to an unknown destination.

On Thursday evening, the soldiers shot Samer Sameeh Abu Jalboush, 38, from Marka village with a live round in the arm, at the same military roadblock.